WRONG! Popular magazine claims Trump ended gun background checks for mentally ill

The media has become the opposition party, plain and simple. I am sick to death of the lies coming out of the fourth estate acting as a fifth column. On February 28th, President Trump repealed Obama’s unconstitutional Social Security gun ban. It labeled anyone who got help for filing for benefits or their taxes as mentally ill. Just because you get help with your finances, doesn’t make you impaired. Obama’s edict to a whole class of the most vulnerable among us, the elderly, stripped them of their Second Amendment rights. It was an outrageous and abhorrent move by Obama. Trump fixed it as one of his first actions in office. But if you listen to the media, they claim that he ended background checks for the mentally ill. It’s a lie and fake news.

SELF Magazine among others are spreading these lies. They are mixing truth with lies and calling all of it truth. You absolutely can’t trust most of the media at all anymore. The crap I see in the headlines of the Washington Post is just jaw dropping these days. These media outlets are not journalists anymore… they are propagandists for leftists. The gun ban took away the rights of people who were not proven to be harmful to themselves or anyone else.

From Breitbart:

On February 28, President Trump signed the repeal of Barack Obama’s Social Security gun ban. On March 2, SELF magazine reported that Trump had ended firearm background checks for persons who were severely mentally ill. This is Fake News 101 and it is a mantra that many other mainstream outlets have also pushed. For example, also on March 2, NBC News reported that Trump ended firearm “gun checks for people with mental illness” and during the process of repealing of the ban NYT, NYDN, and HuffPost accused Republicans of helping the mentally ill get guns. Now it is SELF magazine’s turn. According to SELF: President Donald Trump signed a bill into law Tuesday nullifying a regulation that made it more difficult for people with severe mental illnesses to purchase guns. The regulation, which was issued by the Social Security Administration and finalized in December 2016, added people who receive Social Security money for mental illnesses and those who have been deemed unable to handle their own financial affairs to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

President Trump and the Republicans recognize that what Obama did threatened Second Amendment rights and Due Process. The White House also expressed concern that the ban would jeopardize Second Amendment rights for persons with disabilities. And it would have.

For the biased media to insinuate that Trump ended background checks for the mentally ill is just downright deceitful and evil. They twist and distort the whole issue. Why am I not surprised?