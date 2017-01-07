WTH!? American Taxpayer – Not Mexico – To Pay For ‘Big, Beautiful Wall’ According To Trump Tweet

I think I actually understand this particular move. So before everyone attacks me for dissing Trump on the one hand, or making excuses for him on the other… hear me out. It was never realistic to think that Mexico would pay for the wall ahead of time. If you waited for that, the wall would never be built. What President-elect Trump is proposing is really the only option left open to him if he wants to keep his promise. He says Mexico will pay and I believe he will find a way to get it out of them, one way or the other. It’s a matter of pride with Trump.

Did you know that the funds to build a wall were approved by Congress long ago? Technically, that money (albeit taxpayer money) is already there. Even if it weren’t, I can’t believe that the majority of Americans would have a problem with finding a way to pay for this. Our very survival and sovereignty depends on it. Mexico, as recently as last week, has told Trump they will not pay for a f*cking wall. Their words, not mine. We’ll just see about that.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

For some, when President-Elect Donald Trump said he was going to make Mexico pay for the “big, beautiful wall” along the U.S.-Mexico border, they knew he wasn’t 100 percent serious. But he did have a plan: he would stop “remittances” from people living in the U.S. back to Mexico unless they made a one-time payment of $5 to $10 billion, which would go for border security. “It’s an easy decision for Mexico: make a one-time payment of $5-10 billion to ensure that $24 billion continues to flow into their country year after year,” he wrote. It was a promise he uttered over and over again on the campaign trail. So there was a little surprise when we learned that Trump’s transition teal told GOP leaders that they were going to ask the American people to pay for the border wall, not Mexico, CNN is reporting. Trump responded quickly, saying that while Congress – or the American People – would pay for the wall initially, he intended to go back to Mexico later to get them to pay for it:

I don’t know about you, but definitely for the sake of speed, I want that wall to go up… period. So, give Trump a break… he’s trying to keep his word here. There are more than one way to skin a gato. Trump tweeted, “The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later!” He’s right. The Marxist media is trying to paint this as if Americans are being scammed. That’s not what is happening here and they know it. They just want to hurt Trump on the way in. It’s not going to work.

It hardly matters if Mexico pays up front or after the fact. The sticking point is that they will pay. This may not be the exact promise originally made, but it winds up in the same place and that is what we all want in the end. During his meeting with Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump said they didn’t discuss who would pay for the wall, but the Mexican President insisted he told Trump point-blank that his country would not. But I guarantee you that between tariffs and entry fees, Mexico will indeed pay for the wall. This isn’t Obama they are dealing with… it’s Donald Trump and he doesn’t lose.