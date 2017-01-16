What You’re Paying At the Gas Pump Is About To DRASTICALLY Change Under Trump!

Anyone else tired of paying ridiculously high prices for gas? It’s become an annoyingly large part of the American citizen’s budget and has put a rather large burden on our shoulders.

Fortunately for us, we’re about to see Trump reverse this trend and hopefully make life easier for each and every one of us. Yes, including those who hate him for reasons unrelated to his policies.

From The Federalist Papers Project:

When America is running at full-steam, we produce more oil and gas than any other country on earth. Hillary Clinton was determined to put an end to that, but not President-Elect Trump. He plans to increase production, loosen environmental regulations, and get “clean coal” technology working everywhere (in fact, the first “clean coal” power plant went operational near Houston recently. Trump is going to restart construction of the Keystone XL pipeline by voiding a series of executive orders that brought the massive project to a halt.



If I am elected President I will immediately approve the Keystone XL pipeline. No impact on environment & lots of jobs for U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 18, 2015

He has somewhat promised to repeal restrictions on drilling in the Atlantic Ocean, which is better than the “stop” issued by the Obama Administration. From the Pebble mine in Alaska to the Resolution Copper mine in Arizona, Trump may also seek to restart copper mining. And finally, the massive shale oil reserves in North Dakota, which would be carried to a shipping point in Illinois by the controversial Dakota Access Pipeline. The pipeline was shut down after the Obama Administration protested, but a Trump administration could easily take up the cause again – and win. With former Texas Gov. Rick Perry as Secretary of Energy, it makes it all the more likely that Trump’s pro-energy agenda could be a reality.

If this turns into reality, it’s safe to say that Trump’s Presidency will be a success.