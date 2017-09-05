Antifa Could Be Teaching Your Kids

Obama buddy Bill Ayers originally tried to destroy America and replace it with an authoritarian Marxist dystopia through the use of terrorism. But he changed tactics and became an education professor, realizing that he could do far more damage in that field. Other radicals think along similar lines:

By Any Means Necessary, which has played a key role in riots in Berkeley, Sacramento and elsewhere, has dozens of public school teachers among its members, including among its most prominent leaders.

BAMN is part of the explicitly violent Antifa network. It was founded by the Marxist Revolutionary Workers League, and has ties to NAMBLA, which promotes pedophilia.

One of BAMN’s most prominent organizers is Yvette Felarca, a Berkeley middle school teacher and pro-violence militant.

As noted previously, Felarca is facing charges for her political violence, despite her assertion that violence against “fascism” is “not a crime.”

BAMN has been successful at shutting down right-of-center rallies and preventing conservatives from speaking publicly in the San Francisco area. The DHS and FBI now formally classify the activities of Antifa outfits like BAMN as “domestic terrorist violence.” But the violence and censorship by intimidation aren’t the scariest part:

Felarca and other BAMN members repeatedly abused their positions of influence over students in service of their own radical goals, Berkeley's public school district charged in court filings obtained by local news organization Berkeleyside. Despite repeated warnings, the district said Felarca continued to try to recruit students into her radical organization, including during work hours. The leftist teacher frequently tried to bring students on school-sponsored trips to BAMN-related activities, the district said, describing the trips as attempts to "indoctrinate" the students. The school district accused Felarca and other BAMN members of weaponizing students to derail disciplinary hearings for Felarca, after student protesters repeatedly swarmed into the disciplinary hearings.

It isn’t just Felarca and her fellow Gay Area moonbats. BAMN has been infiltrating and subverting the already far left education establishment.

Last year, 17 different BAMN members ran for elected positions on the Detroit Federation of Teachers, according to a newsletter sent out by the DFT. BAMN also ran five candidates for different national leadership positions with the NEA in 2017.

In 2015, BAMN radical Steve Conn was elected president of the DFT, though he was soon removed for misconduct.

When the Berkeley school district suspended Felarca for her violent activism in 2016 (for which she was charged with inciting a riot), the local teacher’s union sued the school on Felarca’s behalf.

It has reached the point where the Berkeley Unified School District is the voice of reason. Relatively moderate leftists are likely to be overwhelmed by elements far more radical. Antifa may teach the next generation.

Class is in session.

On tips from J, Torcer, and TCS III. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.