Convicted Spy Chelsea Manning HIRED By Harvard- Former CIA Director Resigns In Protest

Maybe he was upset because Harvard offered Chelsea Manning a “FELLOWship.”

If you’ve been living under a blessed rock, you may not have heard that Bradley Manning recently came out as transgender and now prefers to be called Chelsea Manning, thank you very much. And now, the convicted traitor to Americans has been offered a Visiting Fellowship at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

At least three things about that last sentence should ruin your afternoon.

Convicted traitor Chelsea Manning has a new job at Harvard pic.twitter.com/eyM9m1KcY9 — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) September 14, 2017

At 29, Manning was released last spring from a U.S. military prison in Kansas after sending top secret information to Wikileaks in the biggest classified data breech in American history.

Twitter lit up with right wingers pointing out that this was in general a terrible idea, from mocking Bradley’s Chelsea’s overuse of emojis as something unfit for a Harvard Professor to the bare bones fact that they were one of the few people since 1917 to be convicted under the Espionage Act, listing off famous names:

Persons Convicted Under the Espionage Act of 1917: Aldrich Ames

Robert Hanssen

John Walker

Jonathan Pollard

Ethel & Julius Rosenberg

You https://t.co/sZX2JgZuqH — Cuffy (@CuffyMeh) September 15, 2017

The tweeter also noted that:

Ames = Life, no parole

Hanssen = Life, no parole

Walker = Life, died in prison

Pollard = Life, paroled after 28 yrs

Rosenbergs = Death

I don’t see any Harvard Fellowships there? How strange. Manning did receive a 35 year jail sentence, but it was commuted by President Obama in 2016, who said that the 35 year sentence was “disproportionate” in comparison to other whistle blowers.

In response, a former CIA deputy director and Harvard lecturer Michael Morell resigned his position at the school, stating that he could not stand by as they honored a convicted felon “and leaker of classified information.” Morell went on to say in a statement that “Senior leaders in our military have stated publicly that the leaks by Ms. Manning put the lives of US soldiers at risk… I have an obligation in my conscience — and I believe to the country — to stand against any efforts to justify leaks of sensitive national security information.”

Morell said that he “fully supports” Manning’s right to discuss the circumstances around her crimes, but that he has a duty to “argue that [Harvard’s] decision is wholly inappropriate and to protest it [I will resign] from the Kennedy School [to make the point] that leaking classified information is disgraceful and damaging to our nation.”

And… it worked. A few hours after Morell made his announcement, Chelsea tweeted this:

But wait, there’s more! Harvard decided on Thursday to revoke his her his invitation, and Chelsea Bradley Chelsea posted this eloquent response:

honored to be 1st disinvited trans woman visiting @harvard fellow 😌 they chill marginalized voices under @cia pressure 😎🌈💕 #WeGotThis https://t.co/7ViF3GaSec — Chelsea E. Manning (@xychelsea) September 15, 2017

Oh no how awful.