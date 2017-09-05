Dad Tells Teacher Offended By Son’s Shirt: GET OVER IT! [PHOTOS]

It’s no surprise that most educators skew liberal. And in theory, that should be fine — but in practice, this means that too often, politics are brought into the classroom, as opposed to being kept out of it. Sometimes, this means that students will end up being indoctrinated into liberalism. But that wasn’t going to work on this student.

Richard Gautier posted on Facebook about the t-shirt his son, Mason, decided to wear to school one day. His teacher, a liberal who supports Hillary Clinton, has frequently has political discussions with Mason, and when she saw what he was wearing, she was surely surprised:

“Mason wore his ‘Hillary for Prison 2016’ shirt to school today,” Gautier wrote. “One of his Clinton-supporting teachers whom he’s has political discussions with asked, ‘Did you wear that for me?'”

But Mason was ready with a quick comeback. “His reply, ‘No, for Chris Stevens.’ Mic drop,” he concluded. The teacher’s response wasn’t posted, but it’s a safe assumption that she wasn’t pleased. Nevertheless, the post quickly went viral on Facebook, with most people praising Mason not only for having the guts to wear the shirt, but also for having such a snarky response.

“AWESOME! Now that’s a young man who is being raised up right!” one person wrote. “Kid has got some nades. He got’em from his gene pool” another agreed.

There was a lot of anti-Hillary merchandise being sold at Trump rallies and the Republican National Convention during the 2016 presidential election, which largely shows that Democrats made a huge mistake in nominating such a fundamentally flawed candidate. Most Americans dislike Hillary Clinton; she was never popular, and it should have been expected that this dislike would become apparent.

The merchandise being sold, however, was decried by many as being misogynist in nature. One shirt read, “Life’s a bitch. Don’t elect one!” Another featured photos of both Trump and Clinton, with the caption, “Trump that bitch!” And evidently, that particular shirt was a popular one:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

T-shirts on sale outside Trump event in RI. Lines to buy them. #2016 pic.twitter.com/fhnN4sZDAP — Caroline MT (@CaroMT) April 25, 2016 In Bloomington, pro-Trump crowd cheers as someone holds up a not-PG-rated anti-Hillary t-shirt –> pic.twitter.com/kaUrhqdXG6 — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) March 13, 2016

One shirt in particular had liberals furious:

Sneak Preview of the Next Big Fashion Statement. pic.twitter.com/63g1w84Rhr — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) July 19, 2016

So the teacher may not have been happy about this particular anti-Hillary shirt, but really, there’s not much she can complain about. She can disagree about the sentiment of “Hillary for Prison”, but Mason’s shirt wasn’t vulgar and there was no profanity — and that makes it fair game.