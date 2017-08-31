Evergreen State College Follows University of Missouri Into Ruin

The wages of moonbattery is ruin. Mizzou is learning it. So is Evergreen State College:

Administrators at The Evergreen State College have announced that the embattled school faces a massive $2.1 million budget shortfall due in part to a drop in enrollment, and the institution has already handed out some temporary layoff notices as officials grapple with balancing the books.

Plunging enrollment is an inevitable result of the school becoming a laughing stock after a moonbat mob was allowed to take it over:

First they cornered white biology Professor Bret Weinstein and shouted him down over his choice not leave campus during a "Day of Absence," in which white students and employees were asked to stay off campus for the day. The aggressive actions against the professor forced him to hold class off campus at a nearby park. Next, students accused the university's administration of racism during a contentious meeting, during which they yelled at and belittled President George Bridges. At this meeting, some white students were told to stand in the back of the room because of the color of their skin. The progressive student protesters also issued a string of demands to combat the alleged racism on campus, most of which the university agreed to implement at an unknown fiscal cost. The college was also shut for multiple days in early June because of threats it received. Student vigilantes even took to patrolling campus with bats. Later reports about the school revealed that radicalism and anarchy had been pushed at Evergreen State College since at least 2008.

What goes around comes around. The leftist college has been evangelizing on behalf of economic destruction. A memo from school officials dated Monday reads in part:

“… In a college where 89 percent of the operating budget is in salaries and benefits, it is impossible to reduce the budget by substantial amounts without giving up positions. In anticipation of this, we will soon be announcing a hiring freeze.”

Moonbat professors will be bitten in the seat of the pants by the monster they helped create.

