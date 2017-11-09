Harvard University’s Anal Sex Workshop

Moonbattery doesn’t just destroy; first, it defiles. Before a pillar of society collapses into a mound of rot, it has degenerated into something so disgusting that we are glad to see it go. Take Harvard, for example. For generations, it has been regarded as the most prestigious school in the country. Moonbattery took firm root there. Now we read this:

A workshop at Harvard University on Tuesday night delved into the ins and outs of anal sex, with a presenter denouncing the “stupidity of abstinence” and the joys of “putting things in your butt,” according to a College Fix reporter who attended the event.

Maybe it isn’t real. Maybe we are living in a black comedy produced by crass sixth graders. The workshop, which is part of Harvard’s Sex Week, was entitled, “What What in the Butt: Anal 101.”

Harvard grads are supposedly our cultural and intellectual superiors. One of the students arrived at the event in a hotdog costume. Within a few years, he will be a member of the ruling class.

“Remember it’s all about practice, practice, practice,” said the presenter, Natasha…

Natasha helped students learn the new woke biology:

Noting “not all men have penises, not all women have vaginas,” she added “the butthole is the great sexual equalizer. All humans have a butthole.”

Through the sacred butthole, the dream of equity will finally be achieved.

Students also learned from Natasha that “there are two types of people in this world, people who watch anal porn and dirty f***ing liars.”

Ever at the moral vanguard, the lavishly taxpayer-subsidized abortion mill Planned Parenthood contributed literature to the workshop.

Identifying the event with the sexual positivity movement, Natasha said the goal was to “encourage people to go after their desires and not feel shame.”

That’s the goal all right: to eliminate shame.

Once it would have been intuitively obvious, but now people have to learn it the hard way. A society without shame is unfit to live in.

