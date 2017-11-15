Hate-Hoaxing Oberlin College Gets Sued

The execrable SJW incubator Oberlin College has made the Hate Hoax List before (see here and here). This time, it may have to pay a price.

Readers may recall that Gibson’s Bakery in Oberlin, Ohio refused to let shoplifting, destruction of merchandise, and assault slide on the grounds that the primary perpetrator was a person of politically preferred pigmentation. Ideologically insane Oberlin College responded by attacking the small business for being racist.

Now we read this:

Oberlin College and its vice president have been accused of libel and slander by a local bakery, the owners of which allege in a suit that administrators supported students in an unfounded campaign to paint the establishment’s owners as racist. … The complaint comes a year after Oberlin College students held a massive protest in front of Gibson’s Food Mart and Bakery, in response to three of their peers being arrested and charged with shoplifting.

One of the assistant shoplifters is white. All publicly announced as part of a plea deal that there was nothing racist about expecting them to obey the law. But that isn’t good enough for Oberlin, which apparently has been trying to drive the bakery out of business, possibly to acquire a parking lot.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The jackpot justice system usually serves moonbats well. Maybe not this time:

Oberlin College enjoys an endowment of over $800 million, or almost $300,000 per student, which will sound mighty impressive to a jury in Lorain County, Ohio, population 300,000, 85% white, and as hard hit by deindustrialization as anyplace one could find. Oberlin pegs the cost of attending it at just under $68,000 per year.

(CollegeSimply.com puts it at $68,670 per year, including $51,324 for tuition alone. What a racket.)

That compares to the per capita income in Lorain County of $25,000 per year. Oberlin’s per capita endowment is 14 times the average income of the county in which it lives. I am not sure that the social justice warrior impulses of the coddled students at Oberlin will pull on the heartstrings of jurors who formerly worked at one of the impressive list of closed factories in the county.

The Gibsons might be in for a bonanza.

On tips from TCS III and Roy A. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.