Ohio State University Offers Course in How to Detect Microaggressions and White Privilege

Microaggressions and white privilege can be difficult to detect. Fortunately, our institutions of higher learning provide the training necessary:

A class to be offered this spring at Ohio State University is an identity politics-based course that in large part is focused on teaching students how to detect microaggressions and white privilege. The course is dedicated to social justice themes, and pledges to teach students how to “identify microaggressions,” define and address “systems of power and privilege,” advance notions of diversity and inclusion, and prioritize “global citizenship,” its description states. “Crossing Identity Boundaries” aims to expand students’ “self-awareness” and help them develop “dialogue skills.” Taking the course, offered through the Department of Educational Studies, is one way students can fulfill the university’s mandatory diversity requirement [emphasis added], and many sections are offered throughout the school year.

It is bad enough when students choose to go into decades of debt for the sake of this corrosive idiocy, and when their well-meaning parents are duped into paying for it. Worse is that, particularly at a state school like Ohio State, the moonbattery is largely financed on a coercive basis by taxpayers.

The course pedagogy is given entirely from the lens of identity politics, “including but not limited to race/ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, socioeconomic status, and national origin,” according to a syllabus for the class. “Students will begin to develop an understanding of major social justice concepts (e.g., power, privilege, difference, microaggressions),” the syllabus states. “Students will learn to value their own self-identity and the identities of others different from them.” <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Yes, I’m sure Caucasians, men, heterosexuals, Christians, the well-to-do, and patriotic Americans will be encouraged to take pride in their identities as members of these groups.

Meanwhile, the same sort of moonbats who try to balkanize society with this P.C. crap for malevolent cultural Marxist purposes also try to tell us that it is Donald Trump who is dividing us.

Students need to learn what they are still allowed to say.

On a tip from Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.