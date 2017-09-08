Professor Threatens Stereotypers as She Stereotypes

Professor Threatens Stereotypers as She Stereotypes
Yet again we see that the militant tolerance that holds sway on college campuses is a one-way street:

An anthropology professor at a community college in California has instructed her students that stereotyping someone in class is a punishable offense — on the same day that she handed out a four-page white privilege checklist listing common generalizations about white people.

According to the anthropology lab’s syllabus, students who stereotype or demean others will result in swift punishment.

It is doubtful that the professor, Amanda Zunner-Keating of College of the Canyons, applied any swift punishment to herself for the hostile stereotypes comprising her white privilege checklist. Self-awareness is not the strong suit of social justice warriors.

As in many college classes, any student with views to the right of far left has to keep those views hidden or suffer consequences.

From the nutty professor’s menacing syllabus, via Red Alert Politics.

