School Bans Reagan, Coulter, Mark Levin from Reading List

The American education system has become infected with liberalism — of this, there is no doubt. But what is still shocking is what happens to conservative educators who dare to step outside the lines. One teacher found himself in hot water with his school, for no other reason than including conservative authors on his summer reading list.

Gene Ponder teaches AP Government and Economics class at Spanish Fort High School in Alabama. He released a summer reading list, of which students needed to read only one title for a bonus credit. The reading list was not mandatory.

Included on the list were conservative and libertarian authors, such as Ronald Reagan, Thomas Sowell, and Mark Levin. Book options included “God & Government,” “Black Rednecks and White Liberals,” “Liberty and Tyranny: A Conservative Manifesto,” “FairTax: The Truth”.

Unsurprisingly, the reading list was met with heavy criticism, with one parent even calling it “terrifying”. People complained about what they described as a “perceived lack of diversity of ideas, as well as whether it met the reading levels required for a 12th grade AP class”.

“The slant on this list is inappropriate and unbalanced,” one critic wrote on Facebook. Instead, they demanded a “more rounded reading list for these developing minds”. When the Baldwin County Board of Education found out about the reading list, they moved quickly — not in support of Ponder, but instead demanding that the assignment be cancelled.

“Mr. Ponder’s reading list that is going around on social media has not been endorsed by the school system,” Superintendent Eddie Tyler said in a statement. “The list has been removed by the teacher. Baldwin County Public Schools has a process to vet and approve reading lists so that a variety of sources are used. I expect all employees to follow our processes, procedures and policies.”

Here’s the million-dollar question, though: would there be this much controversy if the reading list consisted of all liberal authors?