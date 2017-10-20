Shakespeare Now Comes With Trigger Warning

Shakespeare Now Comes With Trigger Warning
Dave Blount
20 Oct, 2017 by
The last step before a straightforward ban is a trigger warning. At Cambridge University, the Bard has been forewarned:

English literature undergraduates have been advised that a lecture which focusses on Shakespeare’s Titus Andronicus and The Comedy of Errors will include “discussions of sexual violence” and “sexual assault”.

Trigger warnings appear to be all the rage on British campuses these days.

The University of Glasgow alerted theology students that they may see distressing images of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and gave them the opportunity to leave the room.

Law lecturers at the University of Oxford were reportedly asked to deliver trigger warnings before lectures on cases involving violence or death, and students were advised they could leave if they are worried that the content will be too “distressing”.

A generation is being raised to regard hypersensitivity as a form of entitlement. These snowflakes will be in for some hurt when they one day encounter people who aren’t cowed by their belligerent fragility.

On tips from Stormfax and Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

