Students Demand an Environmental Justice Degree Program

College degrees have not been reduced to total worthlessness yet. At the University of California, Davis, students demand more progress:

A student group calling itself “Environmental Justice for Underrepresented Communities” has created an open letter and accompanying petition arguing that the “strong lack of intersectionality” in the school’s current agricultural and environmental science programs “is a major factor contributing to the continuation of systematic environmental injustices.” The “impacts” of such injustices, the letter contends, “are reaped most heavily by marginalized and oppressed groups making this an issue of social justice and a violation of human rights.” Complaining that administrators have “ignored” its lobbying in the past, the group presents a list of demands designed to ensure that the new field of study places environmental studies firmly within the context of social justice.

In addition to an “Environmental Justice” degree program, the students demand

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now the hiring of “diverse faculty of color and of other underrepresented groups whose research and professional background takes an intersectional environmental justice based approach to matters of environmental science and policy.”

They are liable to get their way:

Marcel Holyoak, chair of the UC-Davis Environmental Science and Policy Department, indicated that faculty might be receptive to the petition’s demands, telling Campus Reform that the department has already applied for funding to run an environmental justice seminar series and related classes next year, and that faculty have planned a meeting to discuss the requirements for creating a program of study.

Aside from the outrage of taxpayers being forced to subsidize such pernicious nonsense, this could be a positive development if it leads to environmentalist propaganda being divorced from a scientific context, where it undermines the very concept of science, and placed in a more fitting home along with other useless cultural Marxist pursuits like gender studies.

Demanding an Environmental Justice degree program.

On a tip from Torcer. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.