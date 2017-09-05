Teacher Smears Student Over Trump Shirt: Just Like You Can’t Wear a Swastika, You Can’t Wear MAGA’ [VIDEO]

They won’t keep getting away with this. The left has run out of insults.

Trump is sexist! (Kellyanne Conway was the first woman to run a successful Presidential campaign, Hope Hicks was 27 when she successfully ran his social media campaigns and Ivanka is one of his most trusted advisers.)

Trump is racist! (Dr. Ben Carson is doing more to advance the chances for black Americans to be successful after decades of Democratic governors held them back.)

Trump hates foreigners! (His multi-lingual wife is from Slovenia.)

Trump is an idiot! (He ran multi-billion dollar companies for years.)

Trump… Trump is a NAZI!!!

What? Nobody is a Nazi anymore. They’re all dead.

But one Georgian high school teacher has decided all on her own that Trump is a Nazi spreading Nazi propaganda. A math teacher at the River Ridge High School in Woodstock, Lyn Orletsky removed two students from her class for wearing pro-Trump “Make America Great Again” t-shirts. Her reasoning?

“Just like you cannot wear a swastika to school, you cannot wear ‘Make American Great Again’ like that.”

Oh boy. Ms. Orletsky is one of my favorite liberals, the kind who are still in the waking nightmare of a Trump presidency. I’ve been humming Johnny Mathis’ Wonderful, Wonderful since November 9th but all she hears is screaming. Students can be tough in defending their rights. Decades ago, high school aged students were signing up to go fight the Nazis, so I’m looking forward to the peaceful yet powerful demonstrations by the student body to defend their right to support the President’s agenda. Before the internet, Ms. Orletsky would’ve gotten away with her actions.

Now, the Cherokee County School District is scrambling to smooth things over. A spokesperon for the district, Barbara Jacoby says that the teacher should not have made those comments.

“Her actions were wrong, as the ‘Make America Great Again’ shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code. The teacher additionally, and inappropriately, shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class.”

That’s a very polite way to say that everything Ms. Orletsky did was the complete opposite of how she should’ve approached the situation, which is to say nothing and continue teaching.

The students are fighting back in the way they know how: by using their cell phones and social media. One student recorded the interaction as well as his polite, to-the-point questions.

Recently the artist Joy Villa who famously wore a pro-Trump MAGA dress to the Grammys put out a song about Making America Great Again which was flagged and removed by YouTube, despite it not mentioning Trump at all.