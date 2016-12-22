University of Michigan Oppressed Hijab Wearer Shown to Be Another Hoaxer

It should come as no surprise that Islamic colonists have taken to hate hoaxes like ducks to a pond. Devotion to an ideology that calls for targeting the innocent and helpless for terror attacks requires lacking a meaningful concept of shame. Also, deception is baked right into the cult; the term for lying to advance the spread of Islam is taqiyya. The latest example of applied taqiyya comes from the hoax-friendly college world:

A University of Michigan student who told police in November that a man threatened to set her hijab on fire could face charges after investigators discovered she fabricated the entire story, police announced Wednesday. According to a statement from the Ann Arbor Police Department, detectives worked along with the U-M Division of Public Safety and the FBI to investigate the case, which had been classified as ethnic intimidation.

For once political correctness works against Muslims. If I told the authorities that someone threatened to set my hat on fire, they would tell me that my hat looks fine and that I ought to get lost because they have work to do. But if a Muslim says someone threatened to set her hijab on fire, they literally make a federal case out of it. It doesn’t take long for the FBI to see through these childish hoaxes — not that it takes local cops long either.

“Investigators conducted witness interviews and reviewed multiple surveillance videos of the area in question,” the department said. “During the course of the investigation, numerous inconsistencies in the statements provided by the alleged victim were identified. Following a thorough investigation, detectives have determined the incident in question did not occur.”

The imaginary Islamophobe allegedly threatened to set her on fire with a lighter. Unless he happened to be lugging around a can of gasoline, this doesn’t pass the laugh test.

Despite so many of these trivial incidents being proven as hoaxes, the liberal media establishment continues to hype the false narrative that there has been an epidemic of hate crimes since Trump’s election. Talk about fake news. If you keep repeating the lie, it will be believed — at least by those who really want to believe it.

We have no name for the hoaxer, but she still goes on the Hate Hoax List.

Home of a hijabed hate hoaxer.

On tips from Sean C, Red, Bodhisattva, and Dave F. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.