University Provides “SAFE SPACE” For White People to Go and Feel Their “WHITE GUILT”

It’s not surprising that a university would have some questionable student clubs, many with a liberal bent. After all, colleges often exist now as a place for liberal indoctrination. Still, a new student association at Loyola University Chicago has quite a few eyebrows raised.

The new campus club allows a “safe space” for white students to admit to their white guilt, and complain about racism they see in the world. The “affinity group” is called Ramblers Analyzing Whiteness, and any students who “self-identify as white” are welcome to join and talk about “anger and confusion about institutional racism” and confess “guilt and hope about internalized racism”. They will also “examine what it means to be White” and “begin the journey of operating in solidarity with others and their privilege”.

The group, however, is a closed group — meaning that not just anyone can show up and attend meetings. Prospective members have to fill out an application, and attend workshops on topics like white privilege, safe spaces, and cycles of oppression. They also allow people who aren’t necessarily white to attend, so long as they “self-identify” as white, or have family members who did: “You may also identify as bi-racial and/or multi-racial, where you may come from a mixed-race, mixed-heritage family where some members identify as White.”

It costs over $56,000 per year for students to attend Loyola University. Is this the kind of education the steep tuition pays for?