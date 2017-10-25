USC Education Professor: It Is White Supremacist to Prevent Mobs of Thugs From Preventing Free Speech

Leftist hooligans must be allowed to prevent speakers with whom they expect to disagree from being heard, because to punish them would promote white supremacy. A member of academia pulls his chin and explains:

Charles H.F. Davis, a professor of education at USC, argued in an essay for Inside Higher Ed that punishing protesters contributes to white supremacy because it can unfairly “suppress and criminalize” students, especially in light of protesters’ valiant goals. For example, Davis argues against punishing students who shouted down a recent Ben Shapiro talk at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, since students were fighting against “racist rhetoric advanced by Shapiro.”

Shapiro isn’t the least racist, which has earned him enmity in some corners. But I’m forgetting; when moonbats bark “racist,” they don’t mean racist. They mean not in total compliance with far left ideology.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now In an interview with Campus Reform, Davis explained that “punishing protesters unfairly criminalizes students,” and that colleges who do so “run the risk of creating an unsafe and threatening environment.”

The mob must be allowed to intimidate and shout down anyone suspected of not submitting to their ideology. Otherwise, we would have a threatening environment.

Davis, himself a person of privileged pigmentation, shouts that students who aren’t too busy studying to run riot “are disproportionately students of color and students representing other marginalized groups.” Therefore, their antisocial behavior must be permitted.

Fueled by Affirmative Action, campus moonbattery is reaching the furthest extremes of self-parody.

On a tip from J. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.