WATCH: Here’s What Happened IMMEDIATELY After Betsy DeVos Was Confirmed

WATCH: Here’s What Happened IMMEDIATELY After Betsy DeVos Was Confirmed
08 Feb, 2017 by
Print this article Font size -16+

Democrats have fought Betsy DeVos’ appointment as head of the Department of Education tooth and nail. They argued that she was unqualified, slammed her for donating money to Republicans, and tried to prevent the vote from taking place. But it didn’t work — DeVos was still confirmed. And liberals lost their minds.

Screen Shot 2017-02-08 at 9.05.57 AM

The vote to confirm DeVos was not without drama on its own. The vote went mostly along party lines in the Senate, at an even 50-50. Vice President Mike Pence had to cast the deciding vote, and of course, he voted to confirm her. It took just minutes for liberals to begin complaining.

Chuck Schumer whined that the vote showed this was a “rigged cabinet” because Pence cast the tie-breaking vote for the administration’s nominee. Cory Booker urged people to keep fighting:


The outrage continued on Twitter:

macfarlane

whedon

CNN, meanwhile, had a rather hysterical reaction:

cnn

Conservatives didn’t hold back from mocking the whiny liberals:

falcons

Liberals are really going to just have get used to things not going their way. There are four more years of this, at least, and like it or not, their side lost. Losing their minds every time the administration does something they disagree with is simply not good for their health.

Cassy Fiano

More articles by Cassy Fiano

Leave a Comment

  Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two. Loading

Share this!

Enjoy reading? Share it with your friends!

Send this to friend