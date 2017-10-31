Yale “Decolonizes” English Literature

College English departments are entrusted with the sacred duty of preserving our literary heritage. Instead, motivated far more by leftist politics than by a love of literature, they have been systematically destroying it, starting at the top.

Students circulated a petition demanding that Yale “decolonize the English department.” English majors having to study straight white males like Shakespeare is harmful, according to the petition, which barks:

“A year spent around a seminar table where the literary contributions of women, people of color, and queer folk are absent actively harms all students, regardless of their identity.”

The English faculty reacted to the petition the way educrats and professors nearly always react to juvenile, destructive, and outrageous demands from spoilt ultra-left students — with eager compliance. They voted to “diversify” the curriculum, i.e., base it largely on authors being nonwhite, female, or ostentatiously sexually perverted rather than on their meaningful contributions to English literature.

Now you can get an English degree from Ivy League Yale without reading a word of Shakespeare. This is the equivalent of getting a math degree without being able to do calculus — which would suit some educators fine.

Eventually, English literature will be reduced to rap lyrics. Education has become cultural vandalism.

