Election Official Makes Stunning Announcement About ‘Evidence Tampering’

There have been allegations of voter fraud since the moment Donald Trump won the election… and surprisingly, even Trump himself has claimed that illegal voting took place. So investigations took place, and now, the results are in: no evidence of election hacking or vote tampering took place.

Indiana Secretary of State Connie Lawson is scheduled to testify before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence Wednesday, saying that election officials found no “credible evidence” of “election hacking or vote tampering “subject to manipulation in any state or locality in the 2016 election cycle”. Lawson is the incoming president of the non-partisan National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS), which represents 50 Secretaries of State and Lieutenant Governors, all of whom are responsible for overseeing election machinery across the country.

Lawson is expected to say that the Obama administration never warned anyone of any threat to electoral systems — and there were no complaints on Election Day, either. “No major cybersecurity issues were reported on Election Day: November 8, 2016,” Lawson’s prepared testimony reads.

Democrats have been claiming that Russia interfered with the elections, and media reports claimed that as many as 39 state election systems had been compromised. Bloomberg, for example, claimed that the Russian hacking “was far more widespread than has been publicly revealed”, citing anonymous sources. Lawson’s testimony, however, reads, “each time (Department of Homeland Security) Secretary Johnson was directly asked about specific, credible threats and each time he confirmed that none existed”.

She is expected to admit that it’s possible for foreign-based hackers to compromise voter registration systems in Arizona and Illinois, but that “no data was deleted or modified as part of the breaches”. In addition to this, voter registration systems aren’t tied to machinery that tabulates votes. “Voting machines are not connected to the Internet or networked in any way,” Lawson explains.

As for hacking voter registration lists, that is not as much of an issue as it may seem on the surface. “Finding that hackers accessed or copied voter file information is by itself not enormously significant—interested parties can often legally purchase voting roll information without hacking, as it’s considered a matter of public record in most states,” the testimony states.

Still, that doesn’t mean that no threat exists at all, especially after news broke of the NSA leak at the hands of political activist Reality Winner.

“It is gravely concerning that election officials have only recently learned about the threat referenced in the leaked NSA report, especially – and I emphasize this – given the fact that DHS repeatedly told state election officials no credible threat existed in the fall of 2016,” Lawson’s testimony reads.

“A lack of clear parameters around the order, which currently gives DHS and other federal agencies a large amount of unchecked executive authority over our elections process. What is obvious is that setting up a hastily-formed sub-sector of critical infrastructure around elections isn’t going to make us more secure.”