Peyton Manning Looking Like Possible Replacement For Senator Bob Corker – You Support This?

Peyton Manning was considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But then he retired, and since then, he’s kept a fairly low profile. But it turns out that we may, in fact, know what Manning’s next career move will be: a foray into politics.

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker announced Tuesday that he was retiring after just two terms, throwing Republicans into turmoil. Corker had spoken with Donald Trump on Tuesday, who had encouraged him to run again. While many knew that he was considering stepping down, most Republicans still believed he would go for one more term.

“I just haven’t been able to bring myself to cross the line and say I was going to run. When I ran back in 2006 I told people I just couldn’t imagine serving more than two terms,” Corker said in a telephone interview. “The thought of a third term just didn’t feel like why I came here.”

65-year-old Corker is retiring before much older senators, such as Orrin Hatch and Dianne Feinstein, who are both in their 80s and seeking re-election. “I felt in my gut it was the right thing to do some time ago. Your head wants to gut it out and you’ve got people counting on you,” Corker explained. He mentioned his fellow Tennessee senator, Lamar Alexander, saying, “Lamar has known for some time I was very seriously considering leaving, as has Mitch — as has Trump.”

Some thought that Steve Bannon was preparing to mount a primary challenge against him, but Corker insisted that he wasn’t intimidated. “When we knew we had the support of the president, that didn’t really matter,” he said.

Democrats are already hoping they will be able to take Corker’s seat, but if Peyton Manning does, indeed, run for the seat, they will have quite the challenge on their hands. A source said that the GOP saw Manning as a viable candidate for the seat, along with Representative Marsha Blackburn, and Governor Bill Haslam. Representative Scott DesJarlais also suggested that Manning could be a possibility, but not until 2020, and only if Lamar Alexander decides to step down.

For now, though, Manning is denying that he plans to run for election, saying he has given the thought “zero consideration”. “I certainly have an interest in politics and in our country,” Manning said. “I just have zero interest in being a politician.”

If Peyton Manning ran for office, would you vote for him?