Hollywood Unpersons Harvey Weinstein
Dave Blount
11 Oct, 2017 by
For decades, Hollywood and Big Media defended Harvey Weinstein. But eventually the infamously ill-natured character stepped on too many toes, so they let the outrageous details of his Bill Clintonesque behavior go public. He has gone from a god to persona non grata.

Tinseltown bestows fame, and Tinseltown can take it away. Since the industry is run by leftists, it should come as no surprise that Weinstein is getting the same treatment as those who fell out of Stalin’s favor:

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that TWC reached out to multiple networks and gave them the green light to scrub his credits in the wake of the bombshell New York Times report that revealed Weinstein had settled at least eight sexual harassment claims throughout his career. …

The eradication of Weinstein’s credits will begin on Wednesday for TWC-produced reality show “Project Runway.” His name will be stricken from dramas “Six” (on History) and “Scream” (on MTV), as well as from Oliver Stone’s upcoming “Waco” miniseries and Kevin Costner’s drama “Yellowstone.”

Weinstein’s credits will also disappear from two upcoming Amazon shows.

Within a few years, Harvey Weinstein will never have existed. Unfortunately, some of the damage he caused to our culture — e.g., by promoting the career of Quentin Tarantino — will endure.

