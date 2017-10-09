New York Times Covered for Harvey Weinstein in the Past

Personification of degeneracy Harvey Weinstein is only the tip of the iceberg in Hollyweird — and by extension, the rest of the liberal establishment, including the media:

Reporter Sharon Waxman said Sunday that The New York Times quashed her story exposing Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein in 2004 after he visited their newsroom to voice his displeasure. Waxman said she “simply gagged” after reading Jim Rutenberg’s “sanctimonious piece on Saturday about the ‘media enablers’ who kept this story from the public for decades” as the Times was one of Weinstein’s enablers.

The story was gutted after Weinstein dispatched actors Matt Damon and Russell Crowe to lobby on his behalf. The influential producer’s appalling behavior has been an open secret for decades.

Despite the current hiccup in his career, Weinstein is still a “wonderful human being,” just like Michelle Obama says. He plans to prove it by channeling his anger at himself for sexually harassing women into his campaign to deny us our Second Amendment rights.

Actually, Weinstein is infamous for being a belligerent jerk. It looks like he may have finally stepped on too many toes.

We’ll know that Tinseltown and its media enablers are serious about cleaning up their act when homosexual child molesters start taking the fall.

Weinstein’s fall couldn’t happen to a nicer moonbat.

