Anti-Pipeline Protesters May Poison Sioux Water Supply With Their Garbage

Hilarious. We are told the Dakota Access Pipeline should not be built because if it leaks it could pollute the water of sacredly oppressed Indians. Then we read that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has issued a press release stating that the anti-DAPL protest sites must be shut down to prevent “significant environmental damage”:

The Corps issued notices to protestors, informing them that the federal government will shut down their camps, adjacent to North Dakota’s Cannonball River, on Feb. 22. The government must clear the protestors’ trash and debris before the temperature rises in the spring.

Because all the “global warming” has produced record snowfall, there is a potential for flooding in the area. The Corps warns of the

“environmental risk to the river and lake from the significant impacts the protest camps have made on the land. Without proper remediation, debris, trash, and untreated waste will wash into the Cannonball River and Lake Oahe.”

That would be the same Lake Oahe that the Standing Rock Sioux rely on for drinking water, and that moonbats screech could be contaminated by the pipeline.

Hippie moonbats are known for the messes they make, not for cleaning them up. But of course they make up for this with all their sanctimonious posturing regarding the environment.

On a tip from Torcer. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.