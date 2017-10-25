BOOM: Trump’s EPA DROPS THE HAMMER on Barack Hussein Obama

The Trump Administration is getting ready to put the kibosh on a 2016 rule by Barack Obama that was meant to cripple the oil and gas industries until 2025.

In the months before leaving office, President Obama issued a new methane rule that were designed to cut down on methane emissions from the oil and gas sector. At the time, the EPA administrator Gina McCarthy said that methane was targeted because it is “a potent greenhouse gas fueling climate change.” The EPA said that they intended to cut methane emissions from oil and gas production by at least 40% of their 2012 levels by the year 2025. It seems to me that installing a regulation that will impact the next eight years, just after finishing eight years in office is nothing but a move intended to make Trump look bad, because he would be a big meanie who hates the climate if he dismantled that rule.

Now, the EPA is planning to announce a delay of two years on the start of the methane regulations according to an official with the EPA. They plan on using the two year delay to plan out a different set of regulations to moderate methane.

Obviously, energy companies have been wanting Obama’s regulations to be repealed. Even the Bureau of Land Management stepped in, when they gave a notice a few months ago asking to delay a different rule that had been finalized last year that would limit their ability to burn methane off on the drilling operations that take place on land owned by the federal government.

Trump picked Scott Pruitt to head up the EPA, and we can thank him for this pause in the regulation to further investigate whether it’s even necessary. The oil and gas companies that will be impacted are saying that the rule is already unnecessary because it simply duplicates and complicated rules that already exist.

Earlier this month we talked about Pruitt’s decision to get rid of the Obama-era “Clean Power Plan” which was a backdoor way of pushing bogus climate change science about greenhouse gases and carbon dioxide on an electorate that had repeatedly rejected the notion that their government officials should promote the Al Gore vision of environmental responsibility. It marks one of the many, many Obama-era rules and orders that have been thrown out the window by the Trump administration.

Last year, Obama’s EPA Administrator McCarthy admitted that they are still “learning this industry right now.”