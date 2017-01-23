Enviromoonbat Killed by SUV While Hiking Barefoot Across America to Save Planet

Looks like moonbats could be right about SUVs; they really are a menace — at least, they are to fools who goof off along the edges of highways:

A man who was hiking across America barefoot on the side of highways to ‘save the earth’ was struck by a Buick SUV and died Saturday. Mark Baumer, 33, began his shoeless trek in October. His journey aimed to raise awareness and funds for the FANG Collective, a Rhode Island organization that supports nonviolent resistance to the natural gas industry.

Natural gas is abundant and clean. Moonbats oppose it anyway. They would prefer for us to shiver in the dark rather than make use of cost-efficient energy resources. Bird-chopping windmills are okay though.

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed Baumer was hit on the side of Highway 90 in Walton County. He was pronounced dead on the scene during the 101st day of his trip.

Small wonder he got hit:

He told Vice that going barefoot made his feet hurt and it was more comfortable to walk on the white line grazing the edge of the road because it is the smoothest. He told the website that people gave him strange looks for walking barefoot in such a dangerous location. … He also said he would not move for cars but would heed to trucks because: ‘They’ll really mess you up.’

Turns out SUVs will really mess you up too.

It appears Baumer was wrong about many things in his short life, but at least he got the name of his website right:

He wrote blog posts and poems on the website for his journey titled ‘notgoingtomakeit.com.’

He said the purpose of this nutty P.R. stunt was to “raise awareness and fight climate change.” He did raise awareness about how kooky moonbats are, but the climate is likely to continue fluctuating just like it always has.

The vegan, climate advocate was a web content specialist at a library in Providence, Rhode Island. He graduated from Brown University with a MFA in 2011.

The guy obtained a master’s degree from an Ivy League university and look how he wound up. Human potential is the first casualty of moonbattery.

Actually, he did die.

