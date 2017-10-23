Enviromoonbats Come After Crucial Herbicide

It isn’t merely flaky and irritating; moonbattery exacts a heavy cost. It attacks every aspect of society, including our food supply:

The European Union is poised this week to enact a continent-wide ban on glyphosate, a safe and popular weedkiller used by millions of farmers around the world. The vote to outlaw glyphosate—better known as Roundup to us city and suburban folk—will be the culmination of a deceptive yet well-orchestrated effort led by “green” activists that has absolutely nothing to do with the environment and everything to do with punishing U.S. companies such as Monsanto, the maker of Roundup.

Monsanto has been demonized by tinfoil-hatters who believe with religious zeal that anything produced by this large corporation must be harmful.

If the EU bans glyphosate, it will set the stage to enact the same regulations here, which could be a devastating blow to American farmers who rely on the herbicide to grow the world’s most abundant supply of grains. Glyphosate is a key farm chemical that helps farmers control weeds and boost yields.

Already the scare campaign has begun, with dark mutterings about “glyphosate residue” in drinking water. By now you have probably guessed that glyphosate is alleged to cause cancer.

In March 2015, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) issued a report concluding glyphosate is a probable human carcinogen. IARC, under the purview of the World Health Organization, is the only major scientific organization to make that claim and has since been heavily criticized by other international scientific groups and governmental agencies.

The World Health Organization is part of the United Nations, which is infamous for subordinating science to the far left political objectives that it exists to impose at the global level.

The global warming playbook proves useful once again.

Congress is also reviewing federal funding for IARC and investigating whether likeminded officials in Obama’s Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) colluded with IARC members to help draft the dubious report.

You would search the world in vain for a less reasonable cabal of fanatics than the authoritarian maniacs Obama planted in the EPA.

Next come the trial lawyers:

It is also an evidentiary bonanza for law firms now trolling for litigants to sue Monsanto and exploit cancer-stricken farmers and their families who now believe glyphosate is responsible for causing the disease.

A handful of people will get rich off jackpot justice lawsuits. Envirofascists will have something else to feel smug about. The rest of us will pay more for lower quality food.

