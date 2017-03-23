Vandals Torch Holes in Dakota Access Pipeline

Sanctimonious moonbats proclaimed that they would not allow civilization to proceed with the Dakota Access Pipeline mainly because it supposedly poses an environmental threat to politically sacred Indians. Yet now that the DAPL has gotten the green light, we read this:

In court records filed late Monday, Dakota Access LLC said “recent coordinated physical attacks” along the pipeline route have posed threats to life, physical safety and the environment. In South Dakota, authorities received a report on March 17 that someone burned a hole through an above-ground section of an oil pipeline at a valve site just south of Sioux Falls, according to Chief Deputy Chad Brown of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. A torch may have been used to create the hole, causing about $30,000 to $60,000 in damage, Brown said.

Elsewhere along the pipeline,

In Iowa, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a similar incident at a safety valve site about 60 miles southeast of Des Moines. A Dakota Access Pipeline employee reported a hole that appeared to be caused by a torch in an above-ground section of pipe, said Sheriff Russ Van Renterghem.

Although there was no oil flowing through the pipeline yet, the vandals hardly could have known that they would not cause environmental as well as economic damage.

Since they obviously don’t care about the environment, moonbats’ true motives for opposing the pipeline remains a matter for psychopathologists to investigate.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Maybe Green Party Presidential candidate Jill Stein could offer some insight. Here we see her vandalizing equipment used to lay the pipeline:

On a tip from TrojanMan. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.