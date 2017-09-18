EU Report Characterizes Opposition to Abortion as a Crime Against Humanity

Dave Blount
18 Sep, 2017
In Liberal Land, words mean whatever you want them to mean. For example, dismembering children in the womb, or half-delivering them, then stabbing them to death with scissors, does not constitute violence. On the contrary, objecting to these crimes constitutes violence:

The European Parliament has been accused of trying to “criminalise” pro-life views after passing a report which describes reducing access to abortion as “violence against women and girls”. …

The Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) produced the interim report, which calls on all EU member-states to “urgently” ratify a new convention on violence against women, and “recommends”:

“The EU strongly affirms that the denial of sexual and reproductive health and rights services, including safe and legal abortion, is a form of violence against women and girls.”

All member states must “guarantee” both “comprehensive sexuality education” — which in practice entails corrupting children with a degenerate agenda — and “safe and legal abortion.”

The report implies that failure to provide abortion, presumably at other people’s expense as necessary, should be officially regarded as a “crime against humanity.”

There is no tolerance for dissent in moonbattery. Consequently, suggesting that public funding for abortion be reduced now potentially qualifies as a crime against humanity.

If the insistence that it subject itself to Islamic colonization doesn’t drive Catholic Poland out of the EU, maybe this will do the trick.

eu-poland
Militant moonbats may drive Poland out.

On a tip from seaoh. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.

