EU Report Characterizes Opposition to Abortion as a Crime Against Humanity

In Liberal Land, words mean whatever you want them to mean. For example, dismembering children in the womb, or half-delivering them, then stabbing them to death with scissors, does not constitute violence. On the contrary, objecting to these crimes constitutes violence:

The European Parliament has been accused of trying to “criminalise” pro-life views after passing a report which describes reducing access to abortion as “violence against women and girls”. … The Committee on Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) produced the interim report, which calls on all EU member-states to “urgently” ratify a new convention on violence against women, and “recommends”: “The EU strongly affirms that the denial of sexual and reproductive health and rights services, including safe and legal abortion, is a form of violence against women and girls.”

All member states must “guarantee” both “comprehensive sexuality education” — which in practice entails corrupting children with a degenerate agenda — and “safe and legal abortion.”

The report implies that failure to provide abortion, presumably at other people’s expense as necessary, should be officially regarded as a “crime against humanity.”

There is no tolerance for dissent in moonbattery. Consequently, suggesting that public funding for abortion be reduced now potentially qualifies as a crime against humanity.

If the insistence that it subject itself to Islamic colonization doesn’t drive Catholic Poland out of the EU, maybe this will do the trick.

Militant moonbats may drive Poland out.

