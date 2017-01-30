Legalized Murder in Holland

Down the slippery slope we slide, from abortion to euthanasia to medically justified murder:

A Dutch woman doctor who asked an elderly patient’s family to hold her down while she administered a fatal drug dose has been cleared under Holland’s euthanasia laws. Mailonline reported that the patient fought desperately in an attempt not to be killed. Jacob Kohnstamm, chairman of the Regional Review Committee, which considered the case, said: “I am convinced that the doctor acted in good faith…”

The victim suffered from dementia.

As healthcare becomes more socialized, our contempt for the value of life will accelerate. Why should taxpayers have to finance medical care for people who are through contributing to society? It’s best for all concerned if we just kill off the useless eaters — so long as we murder them “in good faith.”

Affordable healthcare.

