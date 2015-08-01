FAQBack to homepage
Do You Really Do This Full-Time?: I’ve been full time since early 2005.
Can I get my work published on Right Wing News?: Yes, we do have a number of bloggers and columnists that cross-post on RWN. I would need to see samples of your work first though.
If I Send You An Email Will It Be Published?: Although I only publish only a very small percentage of the emails that I receive, I reserve the right to publish any email sent to me.
Can I Send You A Free Copy Of My Book?: Yes, but do keep in mind that I usually go through about a book every 2 weeks and I have a rather large backlog of reading material I’m already trying to finish up. So even if you send me your book, it will probably be awhile before I get a chance to read it. Furthermore, do keep in mind that I only do very short book reviews, of 5-10 books at a time, once every few months.
Can I Use Your Material?: If there is a particular RWN piece you want to use, email me and ask permission. As a general rule, I’ll say, “yes.”
Can I Buy Advertising On RWN? Yes, you can. Click here for details.
Can You Do A Speech At My Event, School, Etc? Yes. Typically, I charge $1000 plus travel expenses (Plane tickets, hotel room, food, etc). If you’re interested, click here.
Didn’t You Consult For Duncan Hunter’s Presidential Campaign?: I spent six months helping the Hunter campaign get out their message in the blogosphere. You can read more about that here.
Do you do any other consulting work? Yes, I’ve done some projects for the David All Group including freelance writing for DAG and its clients unrelated to the content produced on this blog. I’ve also worked with USIIA on net neutrality and the Google/Verizon agreement. In addition I’ve worked with Americans for Job Security on behalf of Hawker Beechcraft.
Did You Have Something To Do With The First Big Fund Raising Effort On The Right Side Of The Blogosphere?:
Yes. During the 2006 election cycle, I created a led a group of bloggers called Rightroots. We raised almost $300,000 for conservative candidates in about 3 months. In 2008, I was on the board of another group, Slatecard, and we topped $600,000 in 2008. I was also one of the founders of the Raising Red group, but left the group in November of 2011.
Are There Any Rules About Posting Comments?: Yes, please don’t flame excessively, use an exceptional amount of vulgar language, call anyone a “towelhead,” “raghead,” or “wetback,” continually post off topic material, spam, use racial or gay slurs, libel anyone, troll, make threats, or challenge anyone to fight.
In short, don’t be a jerk.
If that won’t work for you, I’ll delete your posts and ban your IP. If you were doing something mentioned above and you are banned, please don’t try to get around the ban. Do everybody involved a favor and find somewhere else to post where they appreciate what you have to say.
Why Haven’t You Answered My Email?: Unfortunately, I get hundreds of emails every day and don’t have the time to respond to all of it.
Do You Have An RSS feed? Yes, it’s at http://feeds.feedburner.com/rightwingnews/hGmL?format=xml. My personal RSS feed is at http://rightwingnews.com/author/john-hawkins/feed/.
How Can I Contact You?: Email me at [email protected] (take out the |nospam|).
John Hawkins, a very liberal friend of mine asked the question of me where you got your information for the blog on Planned Parenthood, specifically the videos on the sale of baby body parts, so I thought I would ask. She questions everything that does not line up with Obama’s agenda.
why must I be on facebook to post comments? I want to leave comments but I do not want to be on facebook – so why am I being forced to be on facebook in order to post a comment. please send a reply to my e-mail address — thank you
Ditto. I would comment from time to time, but refuse to go the way of FarceBook.
Mr. Hawkins, you are having a bad year. You have written no way Trump can be elected, but here we are at the end of July and he seems to be winning. Your columnists say don’t vote for Trump (OK with me), don’t vote for Clinton(OK with me) and don’t vote for Johnson. So who should we vote for? Ronald Reagan and George Washington , bless their souls, are in heaven. Perhaps you could suggest a live candidate who is on the ballot who you think is worthy of support?
Why are you allowing left-wing articles on your website? Unless of course, you agree with them.
They ought to change the name to leftwingnews.com
Any more damage to this country by Hillary (if she’s elected), then I will personally blame you & others like you😡
It seems that now the election is over Mr Trump will use professional policy makers to advise him on if he’s being ridiculous. Trump is no fool and won’t turn what’s left of the electorate against him. He now needs to make friends.
John hawkins is a total clown. He has zero integrity and has been the butt of many jokes among credible people in journalism and politics. He spends all day on his computer producing hate material. He lies and twist facts in order to promote an agenda and get crazy people to click on his page. He then uses all of his money to buy little debbie snack cakes to maintain his whale like figure.
