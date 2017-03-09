BOOM! #WeShowUp Becomes The COUNTER-MOVEMENT Of The Left’s “Day Without Women’s” Strike!

The organizers behind the Women’s March on Washington co-opted the International Women’s Day and turned it into the “Day Without Women”. The goal was for women to skip work and school, and to do no work around the home for their families, either. But a counter-movement quickly formed that made these silly liberal feminists look stupider than usual.

Other women began using the hashtag #WeShowUp to point out how ludicrous the idea of skipping work as some show of “feminism” is. And it quickly began trending on Twitter.

A group called Right2Speak said that instead of asking women to neglect their responsibilities, they would encourage them “to continue working, serving, giving, sharing, and loving their communities, their families, and their endeavors.”

“With disproportionate media attention going to the recent Women’s March movement, there is a very important story that is not being told,” founder Toni Anne Dashiell said in an interview with USA Today. “This is the story of the women in America who have been cast to the side by the spectacle of the extreme far left. We believe all women have the right to speak, the right to participate and the right to express their values without being dismissed.”

“We don’t feel like the voices on the far left represent all women,” LeeAnn Johnson, Ohio spokeswoman for Right2Speak, said. “We won’t allow our voices to be drowned out. Instead, we will participate with grace and dignity. The heartland of America often gets ignored, and we’re standing up so that our voice is heard.”

“We are voices of reason and integrity, of both love and liberty,” Right2Speak member Robin Moore added. “I will fight not just for my voice to be heard, but for the voices of all women who are being marginalized by this far-left movement.”

Karin Agness, founder of the Network for Enlightened Women (NeW), used the hashtag #WorkingWoman, and argued that skipping out on responsibilities does not empower women in an op-ed for Forbes. “While organized under the banner of a broad ‘Women’s March’ to benefit all women, it is more accurately a progressive women’s effort that excludes millions of women,” she wrote. “The Women’s March movement is less about supporting all women and more about advocating for progressive policy positions on a wide variety of issues, from immigration to the environment. Pro-life women, for example, are not welcome. In January, the organizers of the Women’s March revoked partnership with the New Wave Feminists because the group is pro-life.”

“Striking from the workplace and society on Wednesday won’t advance women,” she argued. “If participants in the Women’s March are truly concerned about being behind in the workplace, they could take concrete actions that would immediately be more productive for women. Marchers could mentor junior female colleagues, giving career advice. They could ask to meet with a boss to discuss ways to take on more responsibility and in turn, earn more money. Or they could work an extra 30 minutes.”