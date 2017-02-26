Feminists Ask Men How They Will Support ‘Day Without A Woman’ And The Answers Are Hysterical!

Sonja Bochow
It seems like just yesterday we had the Women’s March, you know, the one with angry foul mouthed women sporting classy pink fluffy genitalia hats and leaving trash all over DC? Since that was such a ‘success’, they are planning another event. This time it’s called Day Without a Woman. The idea behind this event is that men are so dense they have no idea how valuable the women in their lives really are. And this is shown by those women not showing up to life; to the things they do on a daily basis. It is, literally, a ‘day without a woman’.

The organizers tweeted out a question about the upcoming March 8 event. And some of the responses they received were hilarious.







According to the Left, there are no definitive genders. So how can there be a day without a woman? What is a woman? What if men self identify as a woman? Can they take the day off too? This is just one more example of the intellectual inconsistency of the Left. They can’t even define the terms any more. Day Without a Woman? More like Day Without a Brain. Oh wait, every day is a day without a brain for the radical American Left.

I live in Newark, DE, am married, and the mother of four children; Liam, Brenna, Keira and Erin. I am also a full time Bible teacher and have a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from West Chester University.

