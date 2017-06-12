Ms. Magazine Denounces Wonder Woman Movie as Ideologically Impure

Feminists ought to be delighted; Wonder Woman is far and away the #1 movie in the country. Like most everything coming out of Hollywood these days, it comes slathered in moonbattery, both overt and insidious. Ms. Magazine ought to be particularly pleased. It put Wonder Woman on the cover of its first issue back in 1972. Yet the Ms. Magazine blog grouses that not even Wonder Woman is feminist enough.

The movie does have at least one redeeming quality:

Wonder Woman no longer fights on behalf of U.S. imperialism, which is a big shift from the early comics and a welcome change, even if it’s likely more about wanting to capture global audiences than politics.

However,

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now Why couldn’t Wonder Woman be a woman of color? When it was announced that Gadot would play Wonder Woman, audiences went wild body shaming her for not having large enough breasts. One can only imagine the white supremacy that would have emerged had the announcement said instead that she would be played by a Black woman. On Paradise Island, there are Black warriors in addition to white ones, which is a good start, but other women of color are missing. Also, while the female warriors are strong and ass-kicking, they all have tall, thin body types and they all could be models on a runway. In fact, in a pivotal battle scene, Wonder Woman struts across the battlefield as if on a catwalk. As a result, their physical strength plays second fiddle to their beauty, upholding the notion that in order to access power women must be beautiful in a traditional way. Especially with the body positivity movement gaining steam, the film could have spotlighted female warriors with fat, thick and short body types. … Another problem is that the story’s overt queerness gets sublimated by heteronormativity.

If the movie consisted of two Andrea Dworkin lookalikes intimately snuffling each other between monologues denouncing patriarchy and imperialism, Ms. Magazine would complain about them being white.

Gal Gadot looks too much like a woman to please feminists.

On a tip from Steve T. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.