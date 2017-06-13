Target Publicly Humiliates Liberal Feminist Who Claims They Don’t Make NASA Shirts For Girls

Some annoying feminist blew up Twitter after engaging in some annoying virtue signalling while at her local Target.

Katie Hinde, some verified hack on the Internet, tweeted out a photo of her having moved some NASA tank tops from the boy’s section of the store to the girl’s section. I assume she did this because she thinks there is some sort of intentional gender disparity in prestigious organizations like NASA.

Unfortunately for her, Target wasn’t about to let some hag drag their corporation through the mud because she’s stupid.

“Did I just take a bunch of NASA tank tops from the boys section & put them in the girls section? Yes. Yes I did.”

Did I just take a bunch of NASA tank tops from the boys section & put them in the girls section? Yes. Yes I did. pic.twitter.com/hXHBbaog2W — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

One person responded asking Hinde to stop making more work for retail employees. Hinde responded in the way you’d expect from an entitled liberal whine-bag.

YEP. If folks did this across all stores, req allocation of employee time, then the industry would shift. & confronting sexism important… — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

And of course she had to throw in the obligatory mention of sexism. Because how can you prove that you care about women unless you’re calling people sexist?

Confronting sexism is especially important bc minimum wage retail workers more likely to be women… bc sexism. — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 12, 2017

But it wasn’t until Target responded that things really got interesting.

The company kept their cool and kindly pointed out to Katie that she is wrong and should probably do some research before she spouts off.

We aim to offer great selection & variety for every guest, & our tees are no exception. Check girls' selection here: https://t.co/H78uBotimz — AskTarget (@AskTarget) June 12, 2017

The nifty little link provided by the retail chain takes you to a page where you’re going to see… wait for it… NASA clothing for women! It’s almost like not everything in the world exists to oppress women! I know, madness.

And that’s when the roasting began:

Lol, I've seen Nasa shirts in the girls section. This was dumb. — Sena (@Sniffzilla) June 13, 2017

Was in Target yesterday and there were plenty of NASA tees for girls and women — Lisa Crotty (@HappyFunTime) June 13, 2017

I'd be willing to bet Katie's store had these in stock and Katie was more concerned about virtue signalling than doing honest activism. — Seizure.gif (@DoubleNintendre) June 13, 2017

Tbh I feel bad for these companies getting a bad rep because of crazy sjws. Like get a life. Thanks. — Jake (@jake82736362) June 13, 2017

Katie isn’t willing to accept defeat, however, and is “working on a longer essay to be systematic” in her response to the store.

I've gotten 2000+ comments responded to only ~2 dozen. I intentionally never tagged Target. Working on longer essay to be systematic. — Katie Hinde (@Mammals_Suck) June 13, 2017

Saying, “Hey, I was wrong and called you guys sexist when I shouldn’t have and made extra work for your employees and I’m sorry,” doesn’t take that much space. I’m willing to bet that you could even do it in a tweet if you were really ambitious.