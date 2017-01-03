STREET FIGHT VIDEO: This kid is like a tank.

Yep.

Frankly, you need to just watch this.

It is the classic case where the kid trying to start a fight, gets it handed to him. He stands there and takes tons of hits to the face. And something in him finally snaps and he decides to fight back. And he takes the kid down. It makes you wonder what he was thinking trying to take the big guy on, but either way he definitely does not get what he was hoping for.



the caption 💀💀💀 @trapgodbart A video posted by Breezy Simpson (@trapgodbart) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:49am PST

I think he deserved it.