ALERT: North Korea ‘Training for Strike on the US’ [VIDEO]

Freaking North Korea… their leader and his little man’s disease is going to get them all into trouble. What is wrong with him…and what in the world goes on up there in his brain? I feel so bad for it, it has to be awful in there. Am I right?

North Korea is nuclear-armed and says its missile launches are training for a strike on US bases in Japan, all this while the global target of the regime swells.

Three out of the four missiles that were fired Monday came down and were WAY too close where they hit in Japan, our ally’s home. They struck in the waters that are part of its private economic zone and it has brought to the attention of President Donald Trump, a challenge.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

In several separate phone calls, Trump reaffirmed Washington’s “ironclad commitment” to Japan and South Korea. The US WILL in fact demonstrate to Pyongyang that if he is going to be a douchebag, there are going to be ‘very dire consequences’ that he will be faced with paying.

The UN Security Council has already scheduled an emergency meeting after the request of Washington and Tokyo to discuss the additional measures that will need to be carried out following the launch.

Pyongyang is actually under UN resolution and barred from any use of ballistic missile technology. Nikki Haley as the US ambassador to the UN posted to twitter that the world “won’t allow” North Korea to continue on its path of destruction.

However, look at recent history… six sets of UN sanctions since N. Korea’s first nuclear test in 2006 have not been heeded.

Kim Jong-Un gave the order for the drill to start, the North’s official Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

“Feasting his eyes on the trails of ballistic rockets”, he praised the Hwasong artillery unit that carried it out, it said.

“The four ballistic rockets launched simultaneously are so accurate that they look like acrobatic flying corps in formation, he said,” the agency added, referring to Kim.

The military units involved are “tasked to strike the bases of the US imperialist aggressor forces in Japan in contingency”, KCNA said. The Korean version of the KCNA report said the North’s missile launch demonstrated its readiness to “wipe out” enemy forces with a “merciless nuclear strike”. A series of photographs published by the North’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper showed Kim watching the missiles rise into the air and another of him smiling gleefully, clapping with other officials. Seoul and Washington last week began annual joint military exercises that always infuriate Pyongyang. It regularly issues threats against its enemies, and carried out two atomic tests and a series of missile launches last year, but Monday was only the second time its devices have come down in Japan’s EEZ. The launches came ahead of a trip by new US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to the region. Choi Kang, an analyst at the Seoul-based Asan Institute for Policy Studies, said the launch was a warning to Tokyo.

“North Korea is demonstrating that its target is not just limited to the Korean peninsula anymore but can extend to Japan at anytime and even the US,” he said.

Trump has said that North Korea is a “big, big problem” and has vowed that he would deal with the issue “very strongly.”

Beijing has become increasingly frustrated with Pyongyang’s nuclear and missile activities, and last month announced a suspension of all coal imports from the North until the end of the year — a crucial source of foreign currency.