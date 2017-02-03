French Soldiers shoot down “Allahu Akbar” Islamic Terrorist outside of Louvre Museum

Paris almost had another taste of Jihad again… this time at the Louvre. A machete wielding man, with two backpacks, rushed to enter the museum. Several soldiers opened fire on him, wounding him. Five shots were directed at the Jihadist and he was wounded in the stomach. That must have been painful… good. They then evacuated approximately 250 people from the Louvre for security reasons. The terrorist who wanted to get his violence on for Allah, was shouting, you guessed it, “Allahu Akbar!” You guys really need new material.

Some are saying this guy was actually charging the soldiers, others are claiming he was rushing the museum itself. It hardly matters. They really should of just taken the guy out. No explosives were found in the backpacks. One soldier received minor injuries during the confrontation. Prominent Front National politician Marion Le Pen, niece to the party leader who is leading the polls for the coming Presidential elections, congratulated the quick-thinking soldiers. Taking to Twitter, she said: “Kudos to the military that has neutralized the Islamist assailant in the #Louvre.” She is part of the populist movement in France that is anti-refugee in nature.

From Breitbart:

The Louvre museum in Paris has been evacuated after what the French Ministry of the Interior has called a “serious public security event” in which a number of soldier opened fire on a man with a machete who cried “Allahu Akbar”. Soldiers fired five shots to disable a man at the entrance to the Louvre in Paris, France Friday morning after the machete-wielding attacker shouted threats and the well-known Islamist phrase “Allahu Akhbar”, rushed the troops while carrying two backpacks, reports Le Figaro. The man was shot in the stomach and bomb-disposal teams have been deployed to assess the contents of the man’s bags. Police have said no explosives have been found. The soldiers, who are among the 100,000 deployed to the streets of France to protect schools, places of worship, railway stations, and sites of interest as part of operation Sentinel were patrolling in a group of three men when the attack took place. One soldier sustained light injuries during the attack. The world-famous Louvre museum which houses noted artworks including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and the Aphrodite of Milos was evacuated around 10am local time, and surrounded by heavily armed police.

The Louvre’s metro station was closed down by the Parisian transit authority. They announced on social media that trains on line 7 would pass without stopping. This attack comes as France is now on their highest level of alert after horrendous attacks in 2015 and 2016 by radical Islamists who killed 216. Over 100,000 military personnel are deployed throughout Paris, at the ready to stop Jihadists from killing more innocent people. The national state of emergency has now been extended until December.

Further information indicates that the suspect was shot five times while in the stairway that connects the Carrousel du Louvre shopping center with the Tuileries Gardens above, but he did not reach the typically crowded mall itself, nor the main entrance of the museum. One soldier has a minor scalp injury. President Trump, via Twitter, said: “A new radical Islamic terrorist has just attacked in Louvre Museum in Paris. Tourists were locked down. France on edge again. GET SMART U.S.” A second person has been taken into custody, said Pierre-Henry Brandet, an Interior Ministry spokesman, but that person’s connection to the events at the Louvre is unclear.

No word if this was ISIS or not. It’s a good bet it was. The Louvre is set to reopen shortly and the French will carry on until the next attack. President Trump is right… we need to smarten up over all this before we have more of these attacks on our soil, with the blood of the innocent in our streets. I suggest shoot to kill. Better yet, don’t let them in without extreme vetting in the first place.

Bravo au militaire qui a neutralisé l'assaillant islamiste au #Louvre. Ne baissons pas la garde face au terrorisme ! — Marion Le Pen (@Marion_M_Le_Pen) February 3, 2017

Evénement grave de #sécurité publique en cours à #Paris quartier du #Louvre, priorité à l'intervention des forces de sécurité et de secours pic.twitter.com/PxTLacJk7a — Ministère Intérieur (@Place_Beauvau) February 3, 2017