Poodles Running France Continue to Run Up Massive Beauty Bills
This about sums up French politics:

During [French President Emmanuel Macron’s] first three months in office, the 39-year-old leader’s personal makeup artist, Natacha M., has billed the Elysée Palace 26,000 euros — more than $30,000.

Macron’s fellow moonbat predecessor ran up even larger bills.

Former President François Hollande was accused of “shampoo socialism” — shelling out 30,000 euros for makeup per quarter, along with a monthly bill of 9,895 euros for a personal barber, Le Canard Enchainé reported.

French “conservatives” aren’t much better.

According to Vanity Fair, Hollande’s conservative predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, spent 8,000 euros a month on having his face done.

At least with Hollande, the results were impressive. Look how handsome:

Francois Hollande

Louis XVI couldn’t have wasted money more extravagantly. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

