Poodles Running France Continue to Run Up Massive Beauty Bills

This about sums up French politics:

During [French President Emmanuel Macron’s] first three months in office, the 39-year-old leader’s personal makeup artist, Natacha M., has billed the Elysée Palace 26,000 euros — more than $30,000.

Macron’s fellow moonbat predecessor ran up even larger bills.

Former President François Hollande was accused of “shampoo socialism” — shelling out 30,000 euros for makeup per quarter, along with a monthly bill of 9,895 euros for a personal barber, Le Canard Enchainé reported.

French “conservatives” aren’t much better.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now According to Vanity Fair, Hollande’s conservative predecessor, Nicolas Sarkozy, spent 8,000 euros a month on having his face done.

At least with Hollande, the results were impressive. Look how handsome:

Louis XVI couldn’t have wasted money more extravagantly. Plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose.

On tips from The LIEberal Media and Jester. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.