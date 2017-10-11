Marxist College Student Stabs Free Speech Ball

Nothing could be more emblematic of modern college life than a militant snowflake who calls himself “Karl Marx” stabbing a free speech ball. From University of California, San Diego:

Library walk is the epicenter of campus where student organizations advocate for their respective causes, and several students and activist from Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) and the Leadership Institute were peacefully advocating for First Amendment rights … with a large inflatable ball upon which students were invited to write anything they wanted. The ball-buster started by signing a free speech petition with the name Karl Marx and writing “sic semper tyrannus,” (“thus always to tyrants”) on the ball, then stabbed the ball four times and walked away.

By stabbing the inflatable ball with a pocket knife, he destroyed a platform for free speech not only symbolically but actually.

The very notion of free speech is considered offensive by social justice warriors.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Using the email address he signed on the ball, Brian Pryor of the Leadership Institute tracked “Karl Marx” down to Groundwork Books, unsurprisingly a Marxist bookstore. But another commie “pushed Pryor out the door, allowing the suspected vandal to flee.”

Police caught up with the vandal, but the owner of the ball did not press charges.

Maybe other countries that succumbed to leftism imagined leftists to be nice people, who would allow freedom of speech even if given the power to quash it. Americans won’t have that excuse.

Freedom of expression is not on the agenda.

On tips from J and TCS III. Graphic via ChrisInMaryville’s Blog. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.