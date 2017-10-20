Now Moonbats Demand Christian Baker Decorate Cake for Satan’s Birthday

Remember Jack Phillips, the Colorado baker whom Big Government ordered to decorate cakes for sacrilegious homosexual ceremonies in violation of his Christian faith? His persecution continues. Now moonbats demand that he bake a cake for Satan’s birthday:

It is a cake that is religious in theme, and since religion is a protected class, I am hoping that you will gladly bake this cake. As you see, the birthday cake in question is to celebrate the birthday of Lucifer, or as they (sic) are also known Satan who was born as Satan when he was cast from heaven by God.

The cake is required to feature an “upside down cross, under the head of Lucifer.”

You could almost thank the satanic moonbats for applying reductio ad absurdum to the notion that people in creative professions should be forced to violate their conscience. It would help Phillips when his case defending himself from bullying gay militants goes before the Supreme Court. Except that we have already been reduced to absurdity, as demonstrated when that same Supreme Court decreed that the 50 states must treat unnatural sexual liaisons as the equivalent of holy matrimony.

