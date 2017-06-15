Actual Evidence of Oppression of Gays From Whitehorse, Yukon Territory

Big scoop from the Yukon. Actual evidence has been uncovered of homosexual oppression:

RCMP in Whitehorse have opened an investigation into an act of vandalism on a newly painted rainbow crosswalk installed by the city in support of the LGBTQ community.

The Mounties’ time would be better spent investigating why taxpayer money is wasted on the promotion of sexual perversion.

Witnesses said a white truck allegedly stopped on the crosswalk on Monday and burned rubber, leaving long black marks across the rainbow.

This horrid hate crime was part of a pattern of persecution across the frozen north:

Rainbow crosswalks in Lethbridge, Alta., and Saskatoon, Sask. were also vandalized by tire marks earlier this month.

Open your wallets, taxpayers…

Whitehorse Mayor Dan Curtis … said he’s actually glad it happened because it emphasizes the need for tolerance and the obvious point that more work has to be done in the community.

No doubt that means more in-your-face propaganda extolling abnormality.

Needless to say, if sexual deviants were not a privileged caste, governments at every level would not systematically advance their lifestyle.

What passes for oppression among the privileged.

On a tip from Seaoh. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.