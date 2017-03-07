Conservatives OUTRAGED By New Coke Commercial – When You See It, You’ll Know Why

Coca-Cola is arguably one of the world’s most beloved brands. They also have some of the best known marketing campaigns, especially at Christmas, with the Coca-Cola polar bears and Santa Claus. But some of their newer ads have infuriated conservatives — especially their latest, a commercial titled “Pool Boy”.

In 2014, Coca Cola released an ad during the Super Bowl that had some on the right in a tizzy, when it featured people singing “America the Beautiful” in their native languages. Some applauded the commercial but others, like Col. Allen West, slammed it. “The last thing any of us should want to see is a balkanized America,” West said. “Furthermore, it has to be of concern that we have Americans who lack the resolve to take a stand for our borders, language, and culture.”

And now “Pool Boy” will be likely to start a whole new controversy. In the ad, a brother and sister compete with each other to bring a cold Coca-Cola to the sexy pool boy after both admire him through a window. But in a twist, they’re beaten to the punch by their MILF-y mom.

The ad was applauded by Out Magazine, which said, “Sibling rivalry never looked more inclusive.” Ali Brubaker, senior manager of global brand PR for Coca-Cola, explained that it is one of four new ads in their latest global campaign. “It’s a human story where Coca-Cola plays a key role in the development of the drama,” Brubaker explained. “We are managing culturally relevant messages organically within our spots not as the main subject of the story but as sub-text.”

It’s not over-the-top in its promotion of homosexuality, but it’s definitely there. The interesting part about this ad — and how LGBT characters are so commonly represented in ads, film, and TV shows — is that in reality, less than 4% of the American population is gay. LGBT Americans make up a very, very small portion of the public, yet they’re insanely over-represented in our culture. It’s become so commonplace that polls have found that Americans believe 25% of the population is gay. This ad is a continuation of that.

