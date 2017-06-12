Gay Rights Folks Take To Streets To #Resist Or Something

But they looked fabulous doing it!

(LA Times) This year, LA Pride went from party to protest. Gone were the colorful floats and boozy crowds watching from the sidewalks of Santa Monica Boulevard. Instead, marchers flooded the streets of Hollywood and West Hollywood, the crowd stretching for several blocks for what can best be described as a symbol of the Trump era — a protest march with a hashtag in its name: the #ResistMarch. “This year, the LGBTQ community is lending our iconic rainbow flag to anyone who feels like their rights are under threat and to anyone who feels like America’s strength is its diversity,” said Brian Pendleton, who organized the march, which he said was inspired by the massive women’s marches that took place the day after Trump’s inauguration. Indeed, #ResistMarch participants held up handmade signs that spoke of many issues in addition to LGBTQ rights: healthcare, climate change, immigration. Many wore the pink knit “pussyhats” that became symbolic of the women’s march, and the crowd chanted, “black lives matter!” as they walked.

Can anyone explain exactly what Rights have been taken away? Any? This is all about people having a snit fit over something that hasn’t happened, and won’t happen.

Firooz was attending the march with members of her North Hollywood church and wore a T-shirt with the words “Jesus Resisted.” She’s been frustrated by the rhetoric of the Trump administration and worries about the rights of LGBTQ people and others being scaled back. It’s been an emotional six months for her. Her parents are originally from Iran, and she has worried about them, too, as Trump pushed for a travel ban that included their home country. “I am a queer Iranian woman in the Trump era,” Firooz said. “He really doesn’t like me. It’s not a partisan issue for me. It’s how Trump treats people.”

She should attempt to travel to Iran and protest there and see what happens. Well, in theory only, because bad things would happen to her, we know they would happen to her, she’d be lucky of it was only being thrown in jail for life, so, it would be best for her safety if she didn’t. In fact, Trump has always supported gay people.

Pride parade in Tehran today pic.twitter.com/syVNf21sHM — Sean Spicier (@sean_spicier) June 11, 2017

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), known for her acerbic comments about Trump, said of him: “He’s not my president. He’s not your president. He lies. He cheats. He’s a bully. He disrespects us all. And if he thinks he can mess with the LGBT community, he’d better look at what happened right here in West Hollywood.” The crowd, many still clutching rainbow flags, joined her in a chant of “Impeach 45!” before she told them to “Stay woke.”

How is Trump messing with the gay community? Crazy Aunty Maxine is rather short on details. And, it’s rather sad that someone of her advanced age is yammering on about being “woke.”

Regardless, what rights has Trump taken away? What rights is he trying to take away? There’s no right for non-citizens to come to America. And, if he was really trying to take rights away, would he allow this march?

