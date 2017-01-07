HUGE: Gay Community Awards Strong Conservative As “Person Of The Year”

Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos has been one of the staunchest supporters of President-elect Donald Trump since the beginning of all this. The gay community has just awarded Milo “Person of the Year.” I would say Milo has more than earned that title. He has been tireless in speaking out for conservative values and in support of Trump. He’s absolutely fearless when speaking in front of some of these asshats and in turn, bigots.

Many in the gay community truly fear and hate Trump and I don’t understand why. He has never stood against them and in fact has supported a number of issues that they do. Milo didn’t buy into that and is incredibly popular out there with a huge social media presence. Milo’s upcoming book “Dangerous” has just hit #1 on Amazon’s bestsellers list. He has received $250,000 up front for the book and it is going to be a massive hit.

From Allen West:

It’s no secret that the gay community overwhelmingly leans left, so much so that during the 2016 election, Donald Trump became public enemy number one for a large portion. Despite the fact that Trump never did anything to justify the vitriol thrown his way by those within the community and its supporters, he spent a large chunk of 2016 fighting off charges of homophobia and bigotry. However, not everyone within the gay community was buying the rhetoric. In fact, one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, Breitbart Editor Milo Yiannopoulos, is an openly gay man. Of course, despite this fact, Yiannopoulos found himself fighting off the same attacks from the liberal media. In the end, Milo Yiannopoulos garnered himself a massive following and gained considerable influence because of the 2016 election. He was able turn that popularity into a book that eventually found itself at #1 on the Amazon bestsellers list.

Milo appeals to young millennial conservatives who would not fit the definition otherwise. He is flamboyant and wickedly intelligent and sharp. “They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” says Yiannopoulos. All that did was make him even more popular. He was awarded LGBTQ Nation’s Person of the Year award and I contend he’s certainly earned the distinction. No one other than Trump himself had a bigger impact on 2016 arguably:

After a concerted effort to drum up votes via social media, conservative media gadfly Milo Yiannopoulos has won the title of LGBTQ Nation’s Person of the Year with almost 70 percent of the vote. Indiana governor and vice president-elect Mike Pence came in a distant second place.

The LGBTQ Nation Person of the Year contest is a reader driven poll to select the year’s top newsmaker. While the poll was intended for our regular audience, there were no stipulations on who could or couldn’t vote. Therefore, Milo Yiannopoulos won fair and square.

Yiannopoulos is also filming his “Dangerous F—t Tour” of college campuses for a feature-length documentary film. “Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically. I’m more powerful, more influential and more fabulous than ever before, and this book is the moment Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared,” he said.

Congrats to Milo. He’s worked hard to get where he is and has more than earned all that comes his way. Winning is the very best revenge.