Liberals Furious! Johns Hopkins Chief Psychiatrist: Transgender is a ‘Mental Disorder’

The transgender movement has been growing steadily, with the LGBT lobby insisting that Americans accept that people can choose their gender at will, and even change it if they want to. There doesn’t seem to be any science whatsoever to back this up, but that doesn’t matter — liberals still insist that it’s true. But one notable psychiatrist has seriously rained on that parade.

Dr. Paul McHugh has a long career as a psychiatrist, most notably with Johns Hopkins, where he has been the Henry Phipps Professor of Psychiatry and director of the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at Johns Hopkins University, and the psychiatrist-in-chief at Johns Hopkins Hospital. He is currently the University Distinguished Service Professor of Psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. McHugh has authored six books, and at least 125 peer-reviewed medical articles.

He has also been a vocal opponent of the push to normalize the transgender movement.

According to McHugh, transgenderism is a “mental disorder” that needs treatment, not a sex change. He also has said that changing one’s gender is “biologically impossible”, and that people who push sexual reassignment surgery are “collaborating with and promoting a mental disorder”.

McHugh also said that transgender people suffer from a “disorder of assumption” — that their gender does not match what their body biologically is — and that sexual reassignment surgery is not a suitable treatment for these people. He pointed to a study showing that the suicide rate for transgender people is 20 times higher than that of non-transgender people… after they have undergone sexual reassignment surgery. Studies from Vanderbilt University and London’s Portman Clinic of Children also found that children who identify as transgender are likely to grow out of it. McHugh noted that 70% to 80% of these children “spontaneously lost those feelings”.

The problem, according to McHugh, is a fundamental misunderstanding of what being transgender actually means. “People who undergo sex-reassignment surgery do not change from men to women or vice versa,” he said. “Rather, they become feminized men or masculinized women. Claiming this is a civil rights matter and encouraging surgical intervention is in reality to collaborate with and promote a mental health disorder.”

McHugh also specifically called out men who claim to be transgender while in prison, like convicted traitor Bradley Manning, who claims to be a woman named Chelsea.

“Facing long sentences and the rigors of a men’s prison, they have an obvious motive for wanting to change their sex and thus their prison,” he noted. “Given that they committed their crimes as males, they should be punished as such; after serving their time, they will be free to reconsider their gender.”

