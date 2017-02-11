Mike Pence Just Made An Unexpected LGBTQ Announcement – Conservatives Are Torn [VIDEO]

I’m a staunch conservative and I have no problem with President Trump keeping in place protections for gays in the workplace. My only contention here is that it should not be needed. That should apply to all Americans. As long as you don’t come into work and sexually harass your coworkers, you shouldn’t have a problem. Your private life is your own business, not your employer’s. Being gay is an individual issue that should have nothing to do with the workplace. So, I fail to see why the angst in the gay community over President Trump. Arguably, he is friendlier to gays than Obama was. And the presupposition that conservatives would want Trump to strike down protections for gays is a frivolous argument.

CNN has been one of the worst offenders here, pushing false divisive rhetoric meant to instill fear and outrage against a sitting President. Shame on them. The same CNN piece noted that while Trump was “regarded by some as one of the most ‘pro-LGBT’ Republican presidential nominees ever, who expressed sympathy for the LGBT community after the Orlando nightclub shooting, critics say his conservative advisers — Pence included — and the Republican party’s anti-LGBT platform are a threat to the progress made during the Obama administration.” This is because Pence is a devout Christian and believes marriage is between a man and a woman. I do too… but we do not impose our beliefs on others, unlike liberals. Pence follows the rule of law and does not color it with his religious beliefs. Get a grip already.

From Western Journalism:

Many conservatives who supported Donald Trump for president have celebrated his win, anticipating that the newly elected chief executive would roll back or rescind a number of his predecessor’s executive orders. But one 2014 order signed by Barack Obama is staying in place, and that surviving legacy of the previous president is surprising some who thought the Trump administration would put it on the chopping block. That particular Obama executive action put in place certain protections against anti-LGBT discrimination for people working for federal contractors. And now the vice president many thought would be openly hostile to LGBT rights has come out in support of the decision to let stand those anti-discrimination rules. In the weeks following the upset victory of the Trump-Pence ticket, there was occasionally frantic reporting in the mainstream media about what some considered were pending setbacks for so-called LGBT rights. CNN went so far as to declare, “The election of Donald Trump and running mate Mike Pence set off panic in gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender communities across the country …”

Last week, President Trump released a statement on the matter declaring that “President Donald J. Trump is determined to protect the rights of all Americans, including the LGBTQ community. President Trump continues to be respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights, just as he was throughout the election.” And Vice President Pence stood solidly behind the President on this issue: “I think throughout the campaign, President Trump made it clear that discrimination would have no place in our administration.” Nor should it.

The Log Cabin Republicans praised the decision Tuesday, calling Trump “a real friend.” This in no way takes away an employer’s judgement on who to hire. It simply means that an openly gay person should have the same opportunities as anyone else and be judged on their capabilities, not their sexual preference. Pence praised Trump, remarking, “I think the generosity of his spirit, recognizing that in the patriot’s heart, there’s no room for prejudice, is part of who this president is.”

No one can be forced to hire someone they don’t want on their payroll. And once they are hired, providing they have been apprised of the rules, they are expected to follow the employer’s directives. Sexuality should not be part of the equation, just as religion shouldn’t be… until and unless it directly conflicts with the business and the owner’s own beliefs and the work environment. If a person is not a good fit, you should not be forced to hire them. On the other hand, if an employee is gay and keeps it out of the work environment, you should not be able to fire them for it. Equal rights under the law should prevail here.