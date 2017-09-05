TransDisabled! Trandgender Identifies as Disabled PURPOSELY Crashed Bike to Become Paralyzed! [WATCH]

When it comes to the transgender movement, many Americans have a hard time believing their claim that people can change their gender. It’s often argued that transgender is a mental illness, and makes no more sense than someone who wants to intentionally make themselves disabled, or says that they’re actually meant to live as a six-year-old when they’re an adult. Trans advocates dismiss this as a possibility, but it’s more real than they’d like to admit.

Meet Chloe Jennings, a 58-year-old research scientist who lives in West Bountiful, Utah. Jennings has a PhD in chemistry, as well as degrees from Cambridge and Stanford. While he was born a man, he believes himself to be a woman, and is married to another trans woman — both identify as lesbians.

But Chloe’s reality still isn’t quite what he wants it to be. Jennings claims that he is meant to be disabled as well, and wants to become permanently paralyzed.

Jennings suffers from “Body Integrity Identity Disorder”, which is where people “do not accept one or more of their own limbs and seek to amputate them or become paraplegic”. Jennings has been living in a wheelchair, but doesn’t want to pretend — he wants to be an actual paraplegic.

“When I’m in the wheelchair I’m not even thinking about the wheelchair,” he said. “It’s just normal for me, but anytime I’m walking it’s always in my mind, sometimes dominating my mind, that this is not the way it’s supposed to be.”

Since childhood, Jennings has been trying to make himself paralyzed. At four, he realized, that he was not meant to have working legs; at nine, he tried to ride his bike off of a stage, but ended up with nothing more than scrapes and bruises. He was evidently jealous of children with disabilities, as well as of an aunt who needed leg braces after an accident.

Jennings is an avid skier, and often pushes himself to go on the most dangerous runs he can, in the hopes of giving himself a permanent disability. “Doing any activity that brings a chance of me becoming paraplegic gives me a sense of relief from the anxiety caused by the BIID,” he said. There is a surgical option, but it can cost as much as $25,000. It would involve cutting his sciatic and femoral nerves, causing his legs to no longer work. And he’s even found a doctor overseas willing to perform the operation. But money is holding him back.

“I’ll never be able to afford it, but I know I won’t regret it if I ever can, and I don’t know why it upsets people,” he explained, arguing that it’s the same as a trans person choosing to permanently disfigure their genitals. “It’s the same as a transsexual man having his penis cut off. It’s never coming back, but they know it’s what they want.”

It may be what they want, but it also is very clear that this is mental illness — and it should not be rewarded or indulged.