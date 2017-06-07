Transgender Freshman Sprinter, Born a Male, Wins Two Girls State Championships

Stories of transgender athletes competing in sports are always rife with controversy, but there is one high school athlete in particular that has been creating headlines across the country. Andraya Yearwood is a freshman at Cromwell High School in Connecticut, who competes as a sprinter in the girls’ 100-meter and 200-meter dashes. The only problem is that Yearwood is not a girl.

At the end of May, Yearwood competed in the state championships, where he won running against girls and not boys. He finished the girls’ 100-meter dash with a time of 12.66 seconds, and the 200-meter dash in 26.08 seconds. The kicker? Those times would have put him squarely in last place had he competed against other boys. Still, Yearwood was cocky about his “victory”.

“It feels really good. I’m really happy to win both titles,” he said. “I kind of expected it. I’ve always gotten first, so I expected it to some extent. … I’m really proud of it.”

Kate Hall is a sophomore who won the championship last year, and came in second to Yearwood. She was tearful after her loss, and for good reason. “It’s frustrating, but that’s just the way it is now,” she said. “I can’t really say what I want to say, but there’s not much I can do about it. You can’t blame anyone. Her times were slowing during the season. If I ran my best race, I could have won. I didn’t. I hadn’t felt good the last three days, but there are no excuses. From what I know she is really nice and that’s all that matters. She’s not rude and obnoxious.”

Cromwell's Andraya Yearwood is a state champion in the 100 dash. Ran 12.66 to win in 1st appearance at Class M Championships. #cttrack pic.twitter.com/8RELfAEeLF — Courant HS Sports (@CTHSSports) May 30, 2017

The problem with Yearwood competing against girls is that Yearwood — for all his talk of being transgender — is seemingly doing nothing to actually transition, beyond playing the part of a girl. He has not begun to undergo hormone therapy, although his father says that he will begin getting “consultations” in June.

Women who take testosterone are barred from competing, yet as long as it’s a man who says that he’s a woman, suddenly the advantage that testosterone brings is allowed? As John Hawkins points out, this sets a dangerous precedent:

The future of women's sports is a bunch of dudes who say they're now women, beating the real women's brains out in every event. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) June 6, 2017

But Yearwood’s mother doesn’t care. “I know they’ll say it is unfair and not right, but my counter to that is: Why not?” his mother said. “She is competing and practicing and giving her all and performing and excelling based on her skills.”

